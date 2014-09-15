* USD/INR seen opening higher versus Friday's close of 60.65/66. * Asian currencies are trading mostly weaker versus USD. . * India's industrial output growth hit a four-month low in July while consumer inflation remained high. [ID: nL3N0RD2CK] * The pair is trading at 61.03/05 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade. * NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.65 percent. * Traders to monitor intra-day fund flows for direction. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)