* Shares in Fortis Healthcare Ltd gain 8.3 percent. * Hit the highest since September 2011. * Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd said on Friday it is buying Fortis' Singapore unit. * The divestment will enable Fortis to focus more on India operations, Sharekhan said in a note. * Fortis could thus post a "strong" operating performance and regain investor confidence, Sharekhan adds. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)