* USD/INR trading at 61.07 versus Friday's close of 60.65/66. * Rupee tracks weaker emerging Asian currencies. * Data on Saturday showed China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years. * Worries about Fed rate hikes also weigh. * Asian currencies are trading mostly weaker versus USD. . * CPI data on Friday has limited impact since it came within expectations, dealers say. (krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com,; gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com)