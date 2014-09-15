* NSE index falls 0.9 percent, BSE index down 0.87 percent. * Indexes hit their lowest level since Sept. 1. * Head for biggest single-day fall since Aug. 8. * Track weak global stocks on anxiety about early Fed rate hikes and China factory output. * Housing Development Finance Corp is down 1.7 percent, while ITC Ltd is lower 1 percent. * Traders say CPI data on Friday has a limited impact given that it came within expectations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)