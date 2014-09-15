* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.48 percent. * Sharp fall in core CPI data helps sentiment for debt. * Retail inflation edges down slightly in August but core CPI falls sharply by around 50 bps on month. * Weak Chinese data also hits global crude prices. * Stability in INR can further push down yields, say traders. * 10-year yield seen in a 8.46 to 8.52 percent range on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)