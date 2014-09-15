* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.48 percent. * India's WPI in August eased to 3.74 percent, its lowest level in nearly five years, government data shows. * Retail inflation edged down slightly in August but core CPI falls sharply by around 50 bps on month. * Drop in global crude oil prices also helping sentiment. * Stability in INR can further push down yields, traders say. * The 10-year yield seen in an 8.46 to 8.52 percent range on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)