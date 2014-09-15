* USD/INR rises to as much as 61.11, the highest since Aug. 14. * Last trading at 61.04 versus Friday's close of 60.65/66. * Rupee falls track weaker emerging Asian currencies. * Data on Saturday showed China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years. * Traders cite sustained dollar buying from foreign banks. * USD/INR pares some gains after RBI Governor Rajan comments. * Rajan said India's macroeconomic indicators are improving and inflation has been coming down. * CPI data on Friday, WPI data on Monday have limited impact.