* NSE index down 0.8 percent, BSE index falls 0.73 percent. * Indexes hit their lowest level since Sept. 1. * Track weak global stocks on anxiety about early Fed rate hikes and China factory output. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 1.9 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp is down 1.5 percent. * Traders say CPI and WPI data have had a limited impact. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)