* Mid-cap state-run banks gain as investors take fresh long positions in equity derivatives. * Traders cite inflation data as the key reason. * India's WPI in August eased to 3.74 percent, its lowest level in nearly five years, government data shows. * Retail inflation edged down slightly in August but core CPI falls sharply by around 50 basis points on month. * Below is a list of mid-cap banks witnessing short covering * Sept futures Open Interest Change (shares) Oriental Bank Of Commerce 472,000 Syndicate Bank 416,000 Andhra Bank 628,000 Allahabad Bank 956,000 Union Bank 646,000 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)