* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent. * Traders await outcome of Fed's two-day meet due to end on Thursday for near-term direction. * U.S. yields rise after solid U.S. retail sales data bolsters expectations of more hawkish statement on Thursday. * India's WPI in August eases to 3.74 percent, its lowest level in nearly five years, government data shows. * The 10-year yield seen in an 8.46 to 8.52 percent range on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)