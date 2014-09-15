BRIEF-UDR reports Q1 FFO of $0.45 per share
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
Sep 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Indian rupee
Maturity Date September 29, 2015
Coupon 6.3 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date September 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Ontario
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46