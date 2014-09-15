BRIEF-UDR reports Q1 FFO of $0.45 per share
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
Sept 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Landwirtschaft Rentenbank
Guarantor Germany
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 23, 2019
Coupon 3 months Stibor flat
Reoffer price 100.30
Discount Margin 3 months Stibor - 6bp
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1-100(K)
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46