Sep 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KFW

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date September 19,2017

Coupon 8.50 pct

Issue price 100.3500

Reoffer price 99.2000

Payment Date September 22,2014

Lead Manager(s) TD

Ratings Aaa(Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.375 (1.15 sell + 22.5 M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0972246093

