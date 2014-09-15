Sep 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond incerased on Monday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss Franc

Maturity Date November 30,2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 102.1700

Reoffer price 101.6950

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswap

Payment Date October 13,2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 300 million Swiss Franc when fungible.

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0213373290

Temporary ISIN CH0254636142

