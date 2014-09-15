Sept 15 Mexican telecom company America Movil
has reached out to AT&T Inc and Japan's SoftBank
Corp as it looks to sell assets along the east coast of
Mexico that could fetch as much as $17.5 billion, Bloomberg
reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The company has also approached BCE Inc's Bell
Canada and China Mobile Ltd , the report cited
a source as saying. (bloom.bg/1uASj2W)
America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, is
preparing to divest assets in an unprecedented step to cut its
market share in Mexican telecoms below 50 percent and escape the
burden of tougher regulations.
America Movil, AT&T and Softbank could not immediately be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)