* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.25
percent.
* Overseas investors sold index futures worth 13.94 billion
rupees ($228.2 million) on Monday, exchange data shows.
* Foreign funds also sold cash shares worth 746 million rupees
in the previous session.
* Caution expected ahead of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting beginning later in the session.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan up
0.04 percent.
* Asian shares edge up as investors await the Fed meeting.
* The Reserve Bank of India to hold pre-policy consultations
with market bodies.
(1 US dollar = 61.1000 Indian rupee)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)