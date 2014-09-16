* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.25 percent. * Overseas investors sold index futures worth 13.94 billion rupees ($228.2 million) on Monday, exchange data shows. * Foreign funds also sold cash shares worth 746 million rupees in the previous session. * Caution expected ahead of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later in the session. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan up 0.04 percent. * Asian shares edge up as investors await the Fed meeting. * The Reserve Bank of India to hold pre-policy consultations with market bodies. (1 US dollar = 61.1000 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)