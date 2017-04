* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen range bound versus Monday's close of 8.50 percent. * Foreign banks bought debt worth of 27.99 billion rupees ($458.1 million) on Monday, as per regulatory data. * This is their highest quantum of purchase since Aug. 21. * Caution expected ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later in the session. * The 10-year bond seen in an 8.50-8.55 percent range. * Brent crude little changed from a 26-month low. ($1 = 61.1000 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)