* USD/INR seen opening lower versus Monday's close of 60.13/14. * Asian currencies are trading mostly stronger versus USD. * Traders will watch for cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later in the session. * The pair is trading at 61.06/07 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade. * NSE index futures on the Singapore exchange down 0.26 percent. * Foreign banks bought debt worth 27.99 billion rupees ($458.1 million) on Monday, as per regulatory data. * This is their highest quantum of purchases since Aug. 21. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)