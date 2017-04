* Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd shares up 2 percent. * Credit Suisse upgrades to "outperform" from "underperform." * Says consumer goods sector seeing "improving consumption growth, easing input costs and benign competition". * Says Colgate-Palmolive would benefit as competitive risk from Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has abated. * Marico Ltd also gains 1.7 percent. * Credit Suisse calls Marico its top pick in the mid-cap consumer space. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)