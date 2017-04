* USD/INR at 61.0425/0500 versus Monday's close of 61.13/14. * Pares gains made on Monday, when pair saw its biggest daily advance in 1-1/2 months. * Asian currencies mostly stronger versus USD. * Traders will watch outcome of the Fed meeting later in the day. * Foreign banks bought debt worth $458.1 million on Monday, highest purchases since Aug. 21. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)