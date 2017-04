* Future Retail Ltd gains 4.9 percent. * Traders say the stock has broken out from the bullish triangle formation seen since May. * Stock rose 6.8 percent on Monday taking support at 117 rupees on lower bollinger band. * Volumes on NSE were highest since May 2. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)