* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.50 percent. * Caution ahead of RBI's 200 billion rupees ($3.30 billion) bond buyback later in the day. * Foreign banks bought debt worth of 27.99 billion rupees ($458.1 million) on Monday. * Was highest purchases since Aug. 21. * Caution prevails ahead of Fed meeting outcome later in the day. ($1 = 61.1000 Indian rupee)