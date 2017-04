* Indian real estate stocks gain as investors take new long positions in equity derivatives on Tuesday. * DLF is up 1.5 percent, Unitech surges 4.3 percent. * Traders cite easing inflation data and short term underperformance as key reasons. * DLF is down 15.7 percent since the end of June, compared with a 5 percent gain in the NSE index. * Realty stocks with new long positions Sept. futures Open Interest Change (shares) DLF 288,000 Unitech 2,669,000 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)