* India's BSE index is down 0.2 percent, and the NSE index also falls 0.2 percent. * Both mark their lowest intraday level since Sept. 1. * Overseas investors sold index futures worth 13.94 billion rupees ($228.2 million) on Monday, exchange data shows. * Foreign funds also sold cash shares worth 746 million rupees in the previous session. * Blue-chips fall: Housing Development Finance Corp is down 1.1 percent, Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 1.6 percent. * Caution seen ahead of Fed meeting later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)