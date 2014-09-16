* India's BSE index is down 0.2 percent, and the NSE
index also falls 0.2 percent.
* Both mark their lowest intraday level since Sept. 1.
* Overseas investors sold index futures worth 13.94 billion
rupees ($228.2 million) on Monday, exchange data shows.
* Foreign funds also sold cash shares worth 746 million rupees
in the previous session.
* Blue-chips fall: Housing Development Finance Corp is
down 1.1 percent, Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 1.6
percent.
* Caution seen ahead of Fed meeting later in the day.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)