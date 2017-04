* Rupee's one-month implied volatility rises to 7.287, highest since Aug. 11. * The measure fell in August with surplus liquidity in the banking system. * Traders say volatility will only increase given concerns about timing of Fed monetary wind down. * September also marks the end of quarter, which typically leads to big movements as lenders square books. * The dollar index is at 14-month high and rupee is at a one-month low against the greenback. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)