* USD/INR trades at 61.0925 versus Monday's close of 61.13/14. * Pares gains made on Monday, when pair saw its biggest daily advance in 1-1/2 months. * Asian currencies mostly stronger versus USD. * Traders say data showing narrower trade deficit in August is also supporting the rupee. * Start of the two-day Fed meeting later in the day will be key for pair, traders say. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)