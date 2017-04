* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.50 percent. * Traders await the cut-offs at RBI's 200 billion rupees ($3.3 billion) debt buyback. * Market to remain cautious ahead of Fed's two-day policy meet outcome on Wednesday. * The Scottish independence referendum on Thursday also key. * The 10-year seen in an 8.48 percent to 8.52 percent range until the Fed outcome. ($1 = 61.0750 Indian rupee) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)