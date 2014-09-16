Sept 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date October 4, 2017
Coupon 95.254
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling and 0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 2.6 billion rand
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0838228996
