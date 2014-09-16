Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA

Issue Amount 650 million Euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.457

Reoffer Yield 1.081 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps equivalent to 59.1bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date september 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutshce Bank,

Jpmorgan & MUFG

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Negative Pledge XXX

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)