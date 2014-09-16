Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Priceline Group Inc
Issue Amount 1 billion Euro
Maturity Date September 23,2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.0630
Reoffer price 99.0630
Spread 128 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswap,144 basis points
Payment Date September 23,2014
Rating BBB+ S&P ( stable)
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & Deutsche Bank
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Notes XXX
ISIN XS1112850125
