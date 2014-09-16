Sept 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro

Maturity Date September 23, 2016

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 27bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 27bp

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing LUX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

