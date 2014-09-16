Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Atradius Finance BV

Guarantor: Atradius N.V.

Issue Amount 250 million Euro

Maturity Date September 23, 2044

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price par

Spread 424.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps, equivalent to the

1.5 pct may 2024 DBR

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ING Bank NV & JPmorgan

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS1028942354

