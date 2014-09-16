Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Atradius Finance BV
Guarantor: Atradius N.V.
Issue Amount 250 million Euro
Maturity Date September 23, 2044
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price par
Spread 424.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps, equivalent to the
1.5 pct may 2024 DBR
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ING Bank NV & JPmorgan
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS1028942354
