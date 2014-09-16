Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Muni Fin)

Issue Amount $1 billion

Maturity Date September 22,2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.6770

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps

Payment Date September 23,2014

Lead Manager(s) CitiGroup,Deutsche Bank,JP Morgan & MIZ

Ratings Aaa(Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

