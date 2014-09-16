COLOMBO, Sept 16 Sri Lanka's central bank and the People's Bank of China on Tuesday entered into a three-year currency swap to assist growing bilateral trade and investment, the island nation's monetary authority said.

The swap agreement will facilitate the exchange of a maximum of 225 billion rupees ($1.73 billion) and 10 billion yuan($1.63 billion U.S. dollars) for three years, the central bank said in a statement.

The agreement was made in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit.

The central bank said the swap would provide an opportunity to exchange the rupee with the Chinese yuan for trade-related activities and other purposes agreed upon by both parties. (1 U.S. dollar = 130.2700 Sri Lankan rupee) (1 U.S. dollar = 6.1459 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Andrew Roche)