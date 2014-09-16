COLOMBO, Sept 16 Sri Lanka's central bank and
the People's Bank of China on Tuesday entered into a three-year
currency swap to assist growing bilateral trade and investment,
the island nation's monetary authority said.
The swap agreement will facilitate the exchange of a maximum
of 225 billion rupees ($1.73 billion) and 10 billion yuan($1.63
billion U.S. dollars) for three years, the central bank said in
a statement.
The agreement was made in the presence of Chinese President
Xi Jinping, who is in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit.
The central bank said the swap would provide an opportunity
to exchange the rupee with the Chinese
yuan for trade-related activities and other purposes
agreed upon by both parties.
(1 U.S. dollar = 130.2700 Sri Lankan rupee)
(1 U.S. dollar = 6.1459 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Andrew
Roche)