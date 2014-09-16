Sept 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Diageo Finance plc

Guarantor Diageo plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 23, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.302

Reoffer price 99.302

Yield 1.827 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1112829947

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 101.754

Reoffer price 101.754

Yield 0.74 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1112824633

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, GSI, Santander GBM, UBS,

BoAML, JPMoragn & Standard Chartered

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

