Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount $1 billion

Maturity Date September 23, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CITI, GSI & NOMURA

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme

ISIN US00828EBD04

