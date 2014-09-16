Sept 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower JANY Sukuk Company Limited

Guarantor The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 23, 2019

Coupon 2.844 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,

Emirates NBD Capital, National Bank of Abu Dhabi,

NCB Capital & QInvest

Ratings A- (S&P) & A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1112841561

