Sept 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Turkiye Ihracat Kredi Bankasi A.S. Turk Eximbank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 23, 2021

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.4930

Reoffer price 99.4930

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, JP Morgan, MUFG & Mizuho

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

