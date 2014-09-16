Sept 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Turkiye Ihracat Kredi Bankasi A.S. Turk Eximbank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 23, 2021
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.4930
Reoffer price 99.4930
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, JP Morgan, MUFG & Mizuho
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
