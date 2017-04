* India's benchmark 10-year bond seen rangebound versus Tuesday's close of 8.50 percent. * Caution likely ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting slated to end later on Wednesday. * U.S. Treasury debt prices inch up on expectations of reversal of Fed's ultra loose monetary policy. * Brent crude rose by $1 on Tuesday on the prospect of a production cut by OPEC and weakening dollar. * Treasury bill auction worth 120 billion rupees due. * The 10-year bond seen in an 8.50-8.55 percent range. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)