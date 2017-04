* Indian shares are likely to open higher tracking firm global cues. * NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.6 percent while The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.79 percent. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 8.29 billion rupees ($135.8 million) on Wednesday. * Asian shares are trading higher as Wall Street rebounded and Dow hit a record high. * Markets are likely to take cues from Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which ends later in the session. * Markets fell over 1 percent on Tuesday, posting their biggest single-day decline in 1-1/2 months.