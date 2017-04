* USD/INR trading at 61.01/02 vs Tuesday's close of 61.0550/0650. * Trading largely range-bound ahead of Fed meeting. * Asian currencies mostly up versus USD. * Asia FX traders bet Fed will maintain a pledge on low rates when policy meeting ends later in the day. * Support seen at 60.90 for the pair. * NSE up 0.49 percent after biggest single-day fall in 1-1/2 months on Tuesday. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)