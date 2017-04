* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.50 percent from previous close. * Outcome from U.S. Federal Reserve's policy awaited. * RBI deputy governor says India could do more buybacks, soothing sentiment. * India repurchased 127.6 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) of bonds on Tuesday. * The 7.28 percent 2019 bond yield down 3 bps on higher demand at short-end. * The 10-year bond seen in an 8.48-8.50 percent band. ($1 = 61.0100 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)