* Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains 2.2 percent to 291.20 rupees. * Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades the stock to "add" from "reduce." * Also raises price target to 315 rupees from 300 rupees. * Zee "is the best play on structural improvement in India's pay-TV market and booming consumption," Kotak said. * Zee also gains ahead of its inclusion in the NSE index effective on Friday. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)