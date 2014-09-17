* RBI to set a cut-off yield of 8.60 percent at its 91-day
treasury bill auction on Wednesday as per the median forecast in
a Reuters poll of 10 traders.
* Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.6038
percent last week.
* The highest yield polled was 8.60 percent, while the lowest
was 8.56 percent.
* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.65 percent on the
364-day t-bills versus the previous 8.6603 percent, the poll
showed.
* For 364-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.68
percent, while the lowest was 8.64 percent.
* The RBI will sell 70 billion rupees of 91-day and 50 billion
rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday.
