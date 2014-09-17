* Yes Bank gains 2.1 percent vs flat performance in NSE banking sub-index. * Domestic rating agency ICRA upgrades Yes' debt ratings for six categories. * Cites Yes' "robust operating performance" and "ability to maintain strong asset quality." * Value buying also seen after the stock fell 9 percent in the previous two sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)