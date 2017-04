* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.50 percent. * The most-traded bonds, 8.60 percent 2028 also steady at 8.65 percent. * Yields move in a 1-2 bps band due to caution before U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome at 1800 GMT. * Fed may indicate a timeline for policy rates increase. * Cut-offs at t-bills auction were as expected. * The 10-year bond seen in an 8.49-8.51 percent band until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)