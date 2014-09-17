* Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gains 1.9 percent. * Says will buy pharmacy chain Hetero Med Solutions for 1.46 billion rupees ($23.94 million) * Deal value cheaper than market speculation of 3 billion rupees, dealers say. * Acquisition achieves Apollo's guidance to increase pharmacies by around 300 in next two years. (1 US dollar = 60.9850 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)