BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Pernod Ricard SA
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date September 27, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.689
Yield 2.160 pct
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 110.3bp
Over the 1.0 pct 2024 DBR
Payment Date September 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, ING, Lloyds, Mizuho, RBS,
Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012173862
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan