BANGALORE, Sep 17 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37500 ICS-201(B22mm) 38000 ICS-102(B22mm) 26700 ICS-103(23mm) 28800 ICS-104(24mm) 34200 ICS-202(26mm) 38900 ICS-105(26mm) 32700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34500 ICS-105(27mm) 39400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 33800 ICS-105MMA(27) 35600 ICS-105PHR(28) 40400 ICS-105(28mm) 37500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 38000 ICS-105(29mm) 39100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39000 ICS-105(30mm) 40300 ICS-105(31mm) 41300 ICS-106(32mm) 42800 ICS-107(34mm) 54500