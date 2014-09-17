BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 10 pct to 30 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan
* Says firm's president to hold press conference on Tues afternoon